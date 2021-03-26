The Town Council has approved an increase in funding for street pavement markings in Fountain Hills.
The town has a contract with Sunline Contracting L.L.C. to provide pavement markings that need updating or replacement.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that with the formation of the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee in 2019, staff has been able to receive input, guidance and direction related to implementing additional safety measures for streets and sidewalks that includes pavement markings. The committee has made a recommendation to enhance the safety measures.
Weldy said direction from the committee has resulted in enhancements that include “piano key” crosswalks, reflective thermoplastic striping, rumble strips at key locations (Saguaro Blvd. at Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades Blvd. at Golden Eagle Blvd.) and raised pavement markers on all arterial and collector streets.
“Additional measures have included more frequently refreshed existing lane lines on arterials and collector streets throughout the town,” Weldy said in his staff report. “As a result of these new and enhanced safety measures, staff is requesting an increase in the contract for pavement markings, reflectors, rumble strips and other similar safety features from $50,000 annually (currently) to $100,000 annually.”
Weldy said the reflective pavement markings have an important role in providing guidance and information to the public when driving on town streets. He added the additional funding will allow for timely maintenance and implementation of safety measures.
Council did ask about the durability of the rumble strips where, in some cases, the risers are broken or torn away.
Weldy said the primary issue with those is the heavy truck traffic that rolls over them or, in the case of northbound Palisades at Golden Eagle, heavy vehicles sometimes braking abruptly coming down the hill.
The council approved the request for additional funding on a 6-0 vote. Councilman Alan Magazine was absent.