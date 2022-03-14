After approving a resolution to update the town’s Facility, Street and Honorary Naming Policy the Town Council voted unanimously to approve an application to honor the late Fountain Hills resident Dr. C.T. Wright with a street designated in his name in his former neighborhood.
In the staff report presented by Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin, it was explained that the amendment allows the Town Council to recognize individuals or events by designating a street or other Town asset without impacting existing street names, which would result in complex changes with the U.S. Postal Service.
The application to designate a street for Dr. Wright originated with Town Councilman David Spelich, a friend and neighbor of Wright who agreed to pay the cost of the honorary sign.
Dr. Wright was recognized nationally and internationally for his commitment to the United States, Africa, education, religion, international relations, human rights and government affairs. His work brought him recognition in both the public and private sectors including heads of state in 30 African nations, leaders in Europe, Asia, South America and the last six presidents of the United States.
He served as director of the Black College Consortium designed to improve teaching skills of South African and teachers of Color during apartheid. Dr. Wright is also founder of the Light of Hope Institute to promote human rights around the world.
Locally, Dr. Wright served as a member of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board over a period of 14 years, including as president. He was president of the Noon Kiwanis Club, senior advisor to the Liberian Association of Arizona, chairman of the Advisory of World Children Relief, president of the Arizona African Society, vice president of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, a member of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Citizens Advisory Council, and a member of the Arizona African American Legislative Group. He was also appointed by the governor to serve on the state parole board where he was chairman.
Goodwin said the sign is expected to be brown with white lettering and attached to the top of the existing street sign. This sign is to be installed at Dull Knife Drive and El Pueblo Boulevard.