The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to increase in Maricopa County, although the number of people on the street did decline slightly over the previous count, according to a recent report from the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
Numbers released in late April from the federally mandated, one-day “Point in Time” count conducted in January show 9,642 people experiencing homelessness within the region, an increase of 616 people over 2022, or an increase of about 7 percent.
The unsheltered count identified 4,908 people living in a place not meant for human habitation, such as on the street, in desert washes or in vehicles. This count was a decrease of 2 percent over 2022. An unsheltered count was also provided by municipality, with Fountain Hills’ total moving from one in 2022 to two in 2023. It's important to reiterate this local number only includes those counted during the Point in Time survey, but not those experiencing homelessness who are living with friends/family or who were simply missed.
The sheltered count for the county, meanwhile, identified 4,734 people living in temporary housing. The sheltered count increased by 18 percent, demonstrating the investments in temporary housing made by local and tribal governments over the past year.
“These new numbers underscore the ongoing challenge we face in addressing homelessness, which continues to be of major concern to the region and a priority for MAG,” said Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Chair Kenn Weise, mayor of Avondale. “This issue matters to everyone residing in our region.
“Homelessness has far-reaching effects that impact individuals, families, neighborhoods and communities. It is first a human concern, but it also significantly impacts society and the economy.”
The number of people experiencing homelessness has continued to rise in recent years. The Maricopa County region has experienced increases from 2014 to 2022, which is consistent with national trends. Different methodologies may impact results over time.
“The pandemic intensified the challenges in the region, placing more people at risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Regional Maricopa Continuum of Care Board Chair Vicki Phillips, chief clinical and development officer of Community Bridges Inc. “Although additional investments are being made in temporary housing, increasing rental rates and lack of affordable housing continue to lead to overall increases in homelessness.”
Required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the annual Point in Time homelessness count occurs in each metropolitan region in the United States during the last 10 days in January and is coordinated by each region’s Continuum of Care. MAG coordinates the Maricopa Regional count, which provides a one-day snapshot of homelessness. The count uses volunteer teams that include city, county and state representatives; community and faith-based organizations; businesses and private residents.