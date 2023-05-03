The number of people experiencing homelessness continues to increase in Maricopa County, although the number of people on the street did decline slightly over the previous count, according to a recent report from the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).

Numbers released in late April from the federally mandated, one-day “Point in Time” count conducted in January show 9,642 people experiencing homelessness within the region, an increase of 616 people over 2022, or an increase of about 7 percent.