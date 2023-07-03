The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the following street closures and restrictions for the Fourth at the Fountain celebration at Fountain Park.
Effective Tuesday July 4, 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The following roads will be closed for the Fourth at the Fountain event.
*North and south bound Saguaro Boulevard, Gunsight Drive to Palisades Boulevard.
*Panorama Drive between Diamante and Vista De Lago drives.
*East and west bound Avenue of the Fountains, at Saguaro Boulevard.
*East and west bound Parkview Avenue at Saguaro Boulevard.
*East and west bound El Lago Boulevard at Saguaro Boulevard.
*Paul Nordin Parkway at Saguaro Boulevard.
*Segundo Drive at Fountain Hills Boulevard and the service road.
*Arroyo Vista Drive at Fountain Hills Boulevard and the service road.
Effective Tuesday, July 4, 7 p.m. until 11 pm. the following roads will have lane restrictions.
*North and south bound Saguaro Boulevard at Panorama Drive.
* Palisades Boulevard east and west bound at La Montana Drive.
*Avenue of the Fountains, east bound at Palisades Boulevard.
*Fountain Hills Boulevard south bound at Segundo the Chama drives.
*Fountain Hills Boulevard south bound at Inca Avenue.
Effective Monday, July 3, 2023, 11:30 p.m. until Tuesday, July 4, 11 p.m. Panorama Drive will be closed to thru traffic between Diamante and Vista De Lago drives to prepare the safety zone for the fireworks display setup.