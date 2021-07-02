Like most of Fountain Hills’ special events, the Fabulous Fourth at the Fountain is expected to attract a large crowd from all over the region. Residents are urged to plan accordingly and know which roads will be closed for the activities.
Panorama Drive from Vista del Lago to E. El Lago Boulevard will be closed for the fireworks set-up and show on Sunday, July 4. Saguaro Boulevard will close to car traffic starting at 5 p.m. on July 4 from El Lago Blvd. to Palisades Blvd.
Learn more at experiencefountainhills.org.