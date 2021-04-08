The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the street closures to accommodate the Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts this weekend.
The closures are in effect beginning at 12 noon today, Thursday, April 8, and continue through Monday, April 12 at 8 a.m.
Saguaro Blvd. will be closed between El Lago and Palisades boulevards in both directions (note there will be permitted access to Paul Nordin Parkway to Verde River Drive from northbound Saguaro). The Avenue of the Fountains is closed between Saguaro and La Montana Drive and at Verde River Drive to thru traffic.