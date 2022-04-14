The Town Council adopted an updated version of its Strategic Plan in March to maintain the document that has provided guidance to the council and staff for nearly two decades.
First created and adopted in 2006, the plan provides a roadmap for achieving community goals. The Strategic Planning Advisory Commission (SPAC) oversees implementation of the objectives written in the plan.
There are four strategic priorities written in the plan that have remained mostly unchanged since the original adoption. Those include targeted collaborative economic development; promote the long-term financial sustainability of Town infrastructure, environmental and social resources; continue to improve the public health, well-being and safety of the town; and maintain current infrastructure while preparing the town for emerging trends that increase public safety and quality of life.
These four priorities are broken down with 11 signature strategies along with 23 supporting tasks to accomplish them. Most council decisions will reflect in a staff report how the action meets the goals of implementing the Strategic Plan.
SPAC Chairman John Craft presented the updated proposal to the council. The summary of the document states “The principles that guided the commission through the creation of this plan included the understanding that the various tasks had to be manageable or attainable by the Town over a 10-year horizon. The progress by the Town in achieving success had to be measurable over time and lastly this Strategic Plan needed to be impactful and not merely a rehash of projects that the Town is already working towards.”
Craft told The Times that in developing the plan, the commission spent more time with stakeholders working to simplify the transparency, ownership and accountability of the goals.
“The real focus has been on collaborative opportunities to sustain the community quality of life,” Craft said. “We will emphasize regular updates with the Chamber of Commerce, economic development and neighboring tribal communities.”
The goal is to maintain the ongoing economic development objectives toward the health and wellness and professional services sectors in attracting new business to the town.
“We are developing an advisory committee of retired executives,” Craft said. “There are a lot of people in town that have made a living in these areas.”
Craft also said SPAC will continue to identify what the town needs to take advantage of rapidly changing technology. They have defined tasks and the commission will be responsible for providing quarterly updates through the Town Council.