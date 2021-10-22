With the increasing difficulty and complexity of maintaining compliance with environmental and storm water infrastructure regulations, town staff asked the Town Council to approve a cooperative purchasing agreement with Wood Environment & Infrastructure to provide stormwater support services.
The council approved the $41,270 annual agreement with options to four years totaling $190,350.
Town Manager Grady Miller told the council this annual agreement is a better value than having an environmental planner on staff to do the work internally. He said the contractor has expert personnel with knowledge of the regulations that will reduce the chance of the town being out of compliance with requirements.
In a staff report to the council, Public Works Director Justin Weldy said Wood provides wet and dry weather monitoring and inspection of town facilities and infrastructure and trains town staff in compliance and regulation.
The company also prepares and maintains documentation for annual reporting to ADEQ and other agencies.
Weldy said town staff will remain responsible for conducting initial construction site inspections for stormwater erosion control, reviewing erosion control plans and responding to construction site violations. Town staff will also respond to stormwater violations at residences and business locations. Such violations include illegal pool water dumping and chemical or other illicit discharge into the town’s storm water system.
As a result of an audit earlier this year the town has new requirements for inspections, monitoring, mapping, documentation, public outreach, education, reporting and enforcement activities. Wood Environmental & Infrastructure will perform these services under the new agreement.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski asked whether this is service that could be funded by the town’s previous Environmental Fund. She was told yes. The Environmental Fund was halted due to a challenge as to whether it was appropriate under state law. There has been no decision on that question, according to Town Attorney Aaron Arnson.