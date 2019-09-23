Just 10 days shy of a year since a tropical storm remnant inundated the ball fields at Golden Eagle Park in 2018, it happened again on Monday morning this week.
More than two inches of rain fell in the center of Fountain Hills over a three-hour period beginning around 6 a.m. on Sept. 23. Water rushing down washes flowed again up to the dam in Golden Eagle Park where it backed up. Ball fields that had to be restored after last year’s flooding were once again under water, as much as three to four feet along the outfield fences closest to the dam. As of this writing there is no damage assessment.
The remains of a Pacific hurricane Lenore moved up the Baja gulf over the weekend pushing moisture into Arizona, triggering the storm. There was 2.72 inches collected at a Flood Control District monitoring site at Stone Ridge Dam, just west of Fountain Hills Blvd. where several washes come together to form Colony Wash. At Sunridge Dam on the SunRidge Canyon Golf Course there was 1.73 inches recorded, North Heights received 1.89 inches and another 1.34 inches was collected at the Adero Canyon Trailhead at the top of Cloudburst Wash. Those three sites receive rainfall that flows down into the basin behind Golden Eagle Dam.
Elsewhere in town there were unconfirmed reports of residential flooding along Ashbrook Drive and in the area near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards. Also, there was a report of flooding at the Fountain View Village senior living community. A motorist was trapped by debris on El Pueblo Blvd. at Ashbrook Wash. An occupant was assisted from the vehicle by Fort McDowell Fire Chief Mark Openshaw.
The National Weather Service has a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m. this evening, and a flash flood watch in effect until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.