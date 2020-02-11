The Monday night storm that swept through the area drenched Fountain Hills with more than an inch of rain in most places.
The greatest amount showing among the Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring stations in town was 1.69-inch at the North Heights Dam. All of the district sites within town showed over an inch with the exception of the Fountain Hills Fire Station #1, which recorded .51-inch. There were also reports of hail falling in town.
At Fountain Park wind gusts were recorded at 34 miles per hour, however there was no reported damage from the storm.
The National Weather Service is forecasting generally clear skies with temperatures slightly below normal through the remainder of the week.