Unpredictable weather incidents over the past couple of years have proven Fountain Hills is not immune from the severe damage a monsoon or extended storm can cause to infrastructure.
At the March 16 Town Council meeting, Public Works Director Justin Weldy noted there are 73,000 linear feet (almost four miles) of storm drains and culverts with 407 catch basins in Fountain Hills. He explained this in telling the council it is more than staff can handle on its own and asked for help in the form of a contract with a firm for storm drainpipe and structure cleaning.
The system is extensive and dated, Weldy said, and asked for the contract to provide for routine inspection and cleaning. Staff recommended the town contract with Storm Water Pros, L.L.C. for cleaning, structural work and repairs.
“The town does not have the equipment capable of cleaning and televising the storm drain system,” Weldy said in his staff report. “It is necessary to contract with a company that can provide these types of services.”
Weldy added that the recent failure of the Panorama storm drain proved to be a costly repair at $1.6 million.
“A contract like this will enable the town to keep up with annual inspections and maintenance of all storm drains and make repairs on a pay as you go basis to avoid costly repairs and replacement of failed storm water structure,” Weldy said.
The proposed contract is not to exceed $100,000 annually with a renewal option for three additional years, making the agreement $400,000 over its life. This is a cooperative purchase agreement with the City of Tempe.
Weldy said funding would come from the town’s Environmental Fund, Streets Fund and facilities funding.
Councilman Mike Scharnow noted this would be the type of service funded by the Environmental Fee the town had initiated several years ago but was forced to abandon after a couple of years.
The council approved the contract on a 6-0 vote. Councilman Alan Magazine was absent.