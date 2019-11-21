The first wintry blast of the season passed through Fountain Hills this week and what left up to an inch and one half of rain, also dusted Four Peaks with its first snow of the season. Quite unusual before Thanksgiving.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Local businesswoman detained in China
- Balloon Glow to return Dec. 28
- Daybreak: Petitions out for review
- Storm bring rain and snow
- P&Z talks off-road business, restaurant
- Sheriff Penzone to meet FH residents Nov. 18
- Council approves Daybreak agreement
- Law enforcement report
- Fountain Park well work continues
- Chamber scales back plans for building
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25