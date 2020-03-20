At its meeting on Monday, March 9, the Planning and Zoning Commission tabled an application for a zoning change on a parcel of land at Parkview Avenue and Verde River Drive.
The zoning request was being made to allow for construction of an indoor, climate-controlled storage facility. The property is owned by Vladimir Buer. The motion to table the question was 5-1 with Chairman Eric Hansen dissenting. Commissioner Mathew Boik was absent.
The zoning change would have amended the parcel’s designation from existing C-2-ED (entertainment district overlay) to C-3-ED. The commission discussed whether it might be better to amend the zoning ordinance to allow such use within the C-2 district with a special use permit rather than change the underlying zoning.
A special use permit would allow the town flexibility in adding stipulations to the use and can be specific to the application. An underlying zoning change would create a more permanent site designation, and expand the allowable uses for the parcel.
The applicant and his architect, Donald Andrews, agreed that going the route of a special use permit would be an acceptable alternative.
The plan calls for a three story, enclosed facility with more than 100 storage units. The office and primary entry are off the parking lot to the west side of the site. The street side of the building is designed to appear as an office or apartment building.
Andrews told the commission that the location is appropriate to serve downtown business and office locations as well as the numerous multi-family units existing and planned for the immediate area.
Dr. Sara Bashaw, owner of El Dorado Animal Hospital, which sits adjacent to the lot for the proposed storage building, said she is opposed to the proposal.
Bashaw said the plan is inconsistent with the surrounding uses. She said she believes a retail area is more appropriate development for the site.
Andrews said they could consider the possibility of creating a street-level use for retail or café use.
Development Services Director John Wesley said staff would work on a text amendment to allow for the special use permit and work on the mixed use component for a coffee shop or similar use in the building.
There is no timeline for staff to return with the proposals.