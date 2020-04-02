Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the local group, Stitchers of Hope, has received information on how to create facemasks, which the U.S. is currently facing a shortage of. Now, the group is full steam ahead on making those masks. The group is reaching out to local hospitals but would also like to extend their services to any local business that might be in need.
According to Eileen Danko, masks would be delivered in sealed bags, will be sterilized in a two-hour sterilizing cycle on a commercial washer and only touched with gloves.
To request an order of masks email Danko at eileendanko@gmail.com and include the name of the business, the address and the quantity of masks needed.