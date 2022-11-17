The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is once again encouraging Chamber members and the community to donate frozen turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items to the Extended Hands Food Bank (EHFB).
EHFB Director David Iverson said he is grateful for those who donated during the Turkey Drive and others who plan to donate in the coming weeks.
“This is always a highlight for us to kickoff Thanksgiving,” Iverson said. “This is hope that by Thanksgiving, we’ll have enough turkeys to take care of everyone who comes in for one.”
The opportunity to donate is still available for those who were not able to attend the Turkey Drive and help the Food Bank reach their goal of 300 turkeys. Donations can be dropped off at Extended Hands Food Bank on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 to 10:45 a.m., or Tuesdays from 3 to 5:45 p.m.
The annual Turkey Drive is sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to help community members in need this holiday season. An estimated 300 turkeys are needed to help feed Fountain Hills families facing hardship.
In addition to donating turkeys, Extended Hands Food Bank is requesting donations of non-perishable food and other Thanksgiving-type items.
“We thank all our Chamber community and the community of Fountain Hills for your generous donations,” Betsy LaVoie said, President/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.
As a special thank you, the Chamber requests donors to register their donations online at fountainhillschamber.com to be included in an upcoming ad in The Times. Extended Hands Food Bank is located at 16548 E. Laser Dr. #6.