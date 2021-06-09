The Town Council recognized 20 Fountain Hills students as Stellar Students at the Tuesday, Jan. 1, Town Council meeting.
There were 11 students who were able to attend the council session. They were being recognized for the months of January, February and March 2021.
Stellar Students for January included McDowell Mountain Elementary School students Lilliana Perla and Henry Good; Fountain Hills Middle School students Zoe Jagodzinski and Jacob Markel; Fountain Hills High School students DeShawn Rivera and Bella Garman.
In February the students from McDowell Mountain Elementary were Kellen Bryant and Kaycee Dehaan; Fountain Hills Middle School, Alex, Paige and Gia Ivie and Kensie Jibbin; Fountain Hills High School, Colton Marshall and Kayla Thorne.
For March the Stellar Students from McDowell Mountain Elementary were Emma Tobias and Matthew Walters; Fountain Hills Middle School, Carson Pitz and Nevaeh Baxter; Fountain Hills High School, Tyler Thurlow and Josie Sand.
The Stellar Student Program recognizes local students who demonstrate good citizenship through compassion and consideration for others, complying with the rules, encouraging empathy, anti-bullying and being responsible for their actions in the classroom.