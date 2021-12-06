The holidays are a time of celebration and joy, but they are also a time for increased fire danger due to cooking, entertainment, inattentiveness and Christmas trees.
The Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department, National Safety Council and American Red Cross have a number of safety tips for holiday entertainment and decorating:
*Use caution when burning candles. Be sure they are placed in sturdy, noncombustible holders and kept away from decorations and other combustible materials.
*Do not leave children alone in a room with lit candles. Decorative candles should not be left unattended while burning. Under no circumstances is it safe to use candles to decorate a Christmas tree.
*When decorating a Christmas tree with lights, be sure to purchase only those that bear the mark of an independent testing lab. Never use more than three strings of lights on one circuit. Mini lights are safest because they produce less heat.
*Outdoor lights should be weatherproof and clearly identified as designed for outdoor use.
*Use caution with holiday decorations and, whenever possible, use flame-retardant or noncombustible materials.
*When cooking for the holidays remember to keep an eye on the range. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the United States, so “Stand by Your Pan.”
*After a party, always check inside and under upholstery and cushions and inside trash cans for cigarette butts that may be smoldering.
*When hosting a party or attending a party, always designate a non-drinking driver.
*Make sure the Christmas tree is fresh, not too dry and not losing its needles.
*Keep the tree away from heat sources including radiators, furnace ducts, television sets, fireplaces and windows that get direct sunlight.
*Remove the tree as soon as possible after Christmas. If the tree becomes dry and starts to lose needles before Christmas, do not take a chance – remove the tree immediately.
*Never burn the Christmas tree in the fireplace. Dry Christmas trees burn very hot and extremely fast.
As an extra precaution, every home should be equipped with at least one class ABC portable fire extinguisher placed in an easily accessible location.
There are three types of fire extinguishers. Class A is designed to work on burning wood, paper and cloth. A class B is for flammable liquid fires, and class C extinguishers are for electrical fires. The class ABC extinguisher works on all three.
It is important to check the pressure gauge on the extinguisher every month and refill or replace the unit if it is low.
It is vital to know how to use the fire extinguisher properly.
Make sure everyone in the household knows how to use the telephone to call 911 in case of a fire or medical emergency.