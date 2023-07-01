With the Diamond Fire in north Scottsdale and other fires throughout the state, some residents may have concerns about the Town of Fountain Hills’ Fourth at the Fountain fireworks display. Are fireworks safe when there is such a high wildfire threat in the region? The answer is yes when done professionally, according to the Town of Fountain Hills.
The annual Fourth at the Fountain fireworks display is a patriotic pyrotechnics event with the fountain as part of the visual backdrop. People come from around the region to enjoy live music, prizes, Splash Pad for the kids, and the scenery unique to Fountain Hills. The Town’s fireworks display is run by a professional, licensed, and permitted pyrotechnic company. In addition, the Fountain Hills Fire Department oversees the operation to ensure an additional layer of safety.
The Fire Department wants to remind people that any firework that shoots in the air, whether they explode or not, is illegal to use year-round in Arizona. Illegal fireworks include sky or bottle rockets, firecrackers, and aerial fireworks. The State allows consumer fireworks between June 24 and July 6, as well as Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 each year. Allowed consumer fireworks in Fountain Hills include Roman candles, ground and hand-held sparkling devices; cylindrical/cone fountains; illuminating torches; wheels; ground spinners; flitter sparklers; toy smoke devices; wire sparklers, and dipped sticks.
It’s not just fire danger residents should be cautious of, but the risk of injury, too. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2021 there were 11,500 emergency room visits due to injuries caused by fireworks.
Family pets, especially dogs, are often frightened by the sound of fireworks. To protect pets:
*Keep them indoors and close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks.
*Put on some music or TV to mask the sounds of the fireworks.
*Ignore the firework noises to avoid raising alarms with pets.
To enjoy the live fireworks from the comfort of home the Town’s display will be visible on the live EarthCam. Go to experiencefountainhills.org and see the Fountain and Fourth at the Fountain spectacular live feed.
The fire department and Southwest Gas have additional tips for those cooking outdoors for the holiday.
Southwest Gas encourages customers to check the connections to outdoor grills and firepits and to inspect gas hoses for holes, cracks, and leaks. Grills designed for outdoor use should never be used indoors, and manufacturer’s instructions should be referenced for additional safety tips.
When using fireworks, it is important to only light fireworks away from any natural gas infrastructure, including gas meters outside homes. For more safety tips go to swgas.com.