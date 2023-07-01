fireworks

With the Diamond Fire in north Scottsdale and other fires throughout the state, some residents may have concerns about the Town of Fountain Hills’ Fourth at the Fountain fireworks display. Are fireworks safe when there is such a high wildfire threat in the region? The answer is yes when done professionally, according to the Town of Fountain Hills.

The annual Fourth at the Fountain fireworks display is a patriotic pyrotechnics event with the fountain as part of the visual backdrop. People come from around the region to enjoy live music, prizes, Splash Pad for the kids, and the scenery unique to Fountain Hills. The Town’s fireworks display is run by a professional, licensed, and permitted pyrotechnic company. In addition, the Fountain Hills Fire Department oversees the operation to ensure an additional layer of safety.