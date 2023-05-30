Water Safety.jpg

As the weather becomes warmer, the allure of getting back into the pool is inviting. Fountain Hills Rural/Metro firefighters want to remind everyone that water safety practices and constant supervision are the cure to prevent child drowning and non- fatal drowning incidents.

“During this time of year firefighters are preparing for brush fires and heat related incidents, but what gives them a greater concern is the call for a child that has drowned,” Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Winters said. “Firefighters know that it only takes a short pause in supervision where a child can slip away and fall into a pool or any open body of water.”