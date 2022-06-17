Summertime brings the potential for community-wide public safety concerns with flooding, fire or law enforcement needs, and the Town of Fountain Hills wants residents to know how to stay informed in the event of an emergency.
In a community emergency, having the correct information will help residents and families stay safe.
The Town of Fountain Hills has an emergency communications plan to keep the public informed in the event of a wildfire, flooding, or police situation that is or may be a threat to public safety. Here are the resources available to keep residents informed and out of harm’s way.
*CodeRED: CodeRED is a community-wide alert system that will notify by text or phone message if a public safety situation warrants its use. Learn more about this system and how to register at fountainhillsaz.gov/codered.
*Town of Fountain Hills website at fountainhillsaz.gov. On the site’s home page, information about the situation will be posted and time-stamped to identify it as the most current information available.
*Facebook @townoffountainhills. The Town will post the most accurate and current information and resources to keep residents up to date during the event.
*Twitter @fhazgov. Like Facebook, Twitter is a fast and convenient method to share information from the Town.
*Emergency Phone Hotline, 480-816-5234. Not all residents are comfortable using digital communications to receive information. The emergency hotline will have a recorded message, updated as events warrant, to provide information about the public safety event.