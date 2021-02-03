In her annual address on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey pronounced the State of the Town “determined” with an emphasis on “moving forward.”
It was Dickey’s third address to the community and, coming off the COVID year of 2020, there was recognition of unfulfilled objectives alongside optimism about what was achieved.
The annual State of the Town address is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce with presenting sponsorship by Salt River Project. It was presented virtually with YouTube and Cox government channel broadcasts. It opened with the singing of the National Anthem by Zane Webster prior to remarks by Chamber Board President Bill Hinz. The mayor was introduced by Linda Brady of SRP.
“Some things in our everyday life have been changed forever, others will be back – familiar, they will fall into place,” Dickey said. “As we anticipate the relief we crave from the vaccine, we will never forget the losses and the lessons.
“So yes, Fountain Hills is determined and grateful, and ready for better days ahead.
“It remains important that we mark the achievements of the past year and address the upcoming goals and challenges.”
Dickey acknowledged and expressed appreciation for her re-election to the office of mayor during the past year, stating she would continue to strive toward openness and doing the best job she can.
Dickey also recognized the past members of the council she worked with as well as the current council members for their hard work. She had praise for Town Manager Grady Miller and the town staff for its efforts under difficult circumstances over the past year.
“They have all provided innovation and dedication over the last year during very challenging times,” Dickey said. “In hindsight, 2020 may be looked upon as an incredible example of what town government and our people can accomplish through diversity.”
Through the past year, the council and staff were able to focus on many of the goals highlighted in her address the year prior, according to Dickey.
Those efforts included public safety, well-managed operations and finance, development, hometown character, amenities and natural desert lifestyle, partnerships and planning.
“Our Mission Statement includes terms like ‘safety,’ ‘quality of life,’ ‘public services,’ ‘responsive government’ and ‘excellent financial management,’” Dickey said. “A big responsibility to live up to, but one we embrace.”
The challenges of 2020 not only included the pandemic, but traffic, civil rights concerns, wildfires and several elections.
“Volunteers, staff, MCSO, Fountain Hills Fire, council and more were all dedicated to helping us through the rollercoaster year, which is greatly appreciated,” Dickey said.
Dickey added that fiscally, the town has been able to weather some of the “pandemic storm” and is operating with a balanced budget and able to address town services required by residents.
“Taxpayers zeroed out our bond indebtedness under the fiscal management of the town,” Dickey said. “We had a busy year making infrastructure and other improvements, including painting our municipal buildings, pavers on Centennial Circle, the downtown streets projects and nearly 15 miles of (maintenance for) neighborhood streets complete.”
With 2020 anticipated to be a year-long celebration for the Town of Fountain Hills marking the 50th anniversary of the Fountain and the 30th anniversary of incorporation as a town (2019), it was greatly disappointing to planners that many of the special events and activities had to be curtailed, cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.
“I want to thank Alan and Brent Cruikshank, Rachael Goodwin, Sandy Ursini and the planning committee who did a stellar job maneuvering through the disrupted celebration,” Dickey said.
Maintaining quality of life is a large part of the community-stated vision and determination, according to Dickey.
“Protecting our desert environment and views, emphasizing areas like Adero Canyon and the McDowell Mountain Preserve, supporting the International Dark Skies Discovery Center and making sure our parks can be enjoyed by persons of all ages, it is important to ensure an enjoyable, healthy lifestyle,” she said.
Dickey said the town has also been successful in coordinating and working with neighboring communities as well as Valley and state-wide agencies and organizations designed to enhance and assist in community efforts. She cited work with the School District, Sanitary District, neighboring tribal nations as well as other municipalities in that effort.
“All of your council members have volunteered to serve on various boards, several involved in business development and legislative advocacy,” Dickey said.
The future for Fountain Hills does appear bright and positive, according to Dickey.
“With all the pandemic limitations, I remain in awe of what our staff was able to accomplish, monumental under normal conditions,” she said. “As we look to the future, there is no question that maintaining and expanding services and opportunities are primary to our town’s success.
“Overall, we are determined to continue moving forward with vibrant activities and growth, excited to explore opportunities – a balance of a thriving economy while preserving our treasured hometown quality of life.”