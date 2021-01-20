It’s a tradition in most cities and towns that the mayor of the community gives an overview of the previous year’s successes and challenges and takes a look ahead in a speech hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce.
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce was planning to hold its annual breakfast at the Community Center, which could attract nearly 300 people to attend. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Fountain Hills and Chamber of Commerce are planning a virtual State of the Town presentation by Mayor Ginny Dickey on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 8 a.m. The speech will be shown live on Cox Cable channel 11, the Town’s Facebook page, and the Town’s website at fh.az.gov.
“Of course, it is much more enjoyable to give this speech in front of our neighbors and friends where you can see faces and feel the energy,” said Mayor Dickey. “However, when we started planning for this day with the Chamber several months ago, we knew that attendance would be limited, and it would be best that we deliver this speech virtually.”
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce traditionally has sponsors to support the event and to use as a fundraiser. SRP is the primary sponsor for the 2021 State of the Town.
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce believes this virtual format this year will bring the Mayor's State of the Town Address to a much larger audience and is proud to host this event annually,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Betsy LaVoie. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the mayor and the Town of Fountain Hills. We would like to thank our Presenting sponsor; SRP and our Fountain Sponsors; GOALL Program, HS3 Roofking, and Morning Star Fountain Hills.”
Following the live presentation, the program will be uploaded to the Town’s YouTube channel and LinkedIn.