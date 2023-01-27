It’s a tradition in most cities and towns that the mayor gives an overview of the previous year’s successes and challenges and looks ahead to the upcoming year. The Town of Fountain Hills is hosting this annual State of the Town at the Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31, starting with a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Opening remarks by the event sponsor, SRP, begin promptly at 8 a.m.
Mayor Ginny Dickey’s presentation will be recorded for later broadcast on the Town of Fountain Hills website, fountainhillsaz.gov, Cox Cable Channel 11, the Town of Fountain Hills YouTube channel, and the Town’s Facebook page.