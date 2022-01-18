It’s a tradition in most cities and towns that the mayor gives an overview of the previous year’s successes and challenges and takes a look ahead in an update hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting this annual breakfast at the Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Mayor Ginny Dickey’s presentation is being recorded for later broadcast on the Town of Fountain Hills website, fountainhillsaz.gov, Cox Cable Channel 11, Town of Fountain Hills YouTube channel, and the Town’s Facebook page.
“I am looking forward to giving this update in front of an audience this year,” Dickey said. “As a town, we have been through so many challenges with the pandemic, yet we continued moving forward to meet the needs of our community, and plan for the future.”
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce traditionally has sponsors to support the event and to use as a fundraiser.
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce believes this virtual format this year will bring the Mayor's State of the Town Address to a much larger audience and is proud to host this event annually,” said Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy LaVoie. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the Mayor and the Town of Fountain Hills.
“We would like to thank our Presenting Sponsor, SRP, and our Fountain Sponsors, GOALL Program, HS3 Roofking, and Morning Star Fountain Hills.”
The event is open to the public with pre-registration. No walk-ins allowed.
Register online at fhchamber.com or call 480-837-1654. All registrations must be made for event entry by Sunday, Jan. 23, at 11:55 p.m. A light continental breakfast will be provided.