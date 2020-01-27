The annual State of the Town address is scheduled for next Tuesday morning, Jan. 28.
The State of the Town address has become a local tradition for Town officials, staff, the business community, residents and local professionals who want to learn more about what is going on in Fountain Hills. Attendees can expect to get a comprehensive look into what the community accomplished in 2019, as well as what residents can look forward to in the future.
This year’s event will feature Mayor Ginny Dickey and is scheduled for Jan. 28, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center. This is a free event that is open to the public, but mandatory registration is needed for admittance.
Based on a recent update from the Chamber, it is likely all seats have been claimed as of this printing.
The 2020 State of the Town is sponsored by Salt River Project, Roof King, ProSkill Services, Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate and the Fountain Hills Sanitary District. In addition to the event program, registration comes with a continental breakfast provided by Hob Nob Catering.
Questions regarding the 2020 State of the Town can be emailed to Paige Lorentzen at paige@fountainhillschamber.com.