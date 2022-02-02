“Rising above” is the theme Mayor Ginny Dickey adopted for her State of the Town address delivered Tuesday, Jan. 25, at an event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, with SRP the presenting sponsor.
Dickey said she borrowed the theme using the title of a book on Fountain Hills history, “Rising Above the Rest,” by Times President Alan Cruikshank, former Mayor Jerry Miles and Jean Linzer.
“I am here to tell you that we have lived up to our plans and goals for 2021 and have built a solid framework for 2022 – and beyond,” Dickey said.
As has been Dickey’s practice for State of the Town she provided her own perspective as mayor and, via video presentation, the thoughts of Town Manager Grady Miller and staff directors related to their areas of responsibility.
“Your municipal government and community leaders are effective and active; the town is prepared,” Dickey said. “As we speak today constituents have a voice; elected leaders are communicative and serve a variety of capacities (on regional issue committees) particularly for economic development; committee and commission support are ongoing; volunteers and the Leadership Academy help shape outcomes and staff is responsive.”
Dickey highlighted areas of accomplishment over the past year.
“From pandemic management to traffic issues to fire prevention, our volunteers, staff including MCSO and Rural/Metro, commissioners, council and standing committees all rose above dedicated to helping us through a year marked with uncertainty,” Dickey said. “This is greatly appreciated.”
She highlighted leadership in government operations.
“Financially, with the additional support of CARES and ARPA dollars, we’ve been able to reinvest other funds to accelerate improvements necessary to the long-term health of town services, infrastructure and economic activity,” Dickey said.
She noted council actions over the past year including a complex noise ordinance, sign ordinance and a comprehensive plan to address sponsorship and partnerships on events and activities using public facilities.
She noted the town’s healthy financial position moving forward.
“As stated several times, we have not used or budgeted the federal relief dollars for any ongoing or operations expenses,” Dickey said. “The town may be in the best financial condition in recent memory.”
Sensible growth continues with significant building projects, relocations and expansions, according to Dickey.
“The increase in downtown residential inventory is remarkable with the opening of The Havenly and other smaller but significant development in the leasing market,” she said.
Dickey also mentioned the continued “quality of life” improvements for Fountain Hills.
Adding to its “hometown character,” she noted the Community Center, library and museum, all underwent significant renovations.
“We saw improvements to our roads, to Golden Eagle, Desert Vista and Four Peaks parks, the growth of ‘tiny libraries,’ new Valley Metro bus services, additions to our sidewalk connectivity and rebuild and expansion of the Splash Park,” Dickey said. “Many of these were supplemented by grants and partner agencies.”
It is important that leadership continues to focus on a quality-of-life that keeps Fountain Hills extraordinary, Dickey said.
“I remember what it was like to move here in 1983,” she said. “I want those that came before me, and have followed, to experience the same welcoming feelings about our community. It takes effort and vision. It takes qualified leadership at all levels, along with the research and thoughtful consideration that goes with policy making.
“I believe this council very much makes decisions in good faith. We hit – and may miss – some, but as you will see this has been a year of successfully working together.
“Overall, a community that rises above challenges not only maintains, but innovates and grows. Rather than become paralyzed and cautious, we are fully engaged to keep pace with the many changes and opportunities coming our way.”