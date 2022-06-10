The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly Fountain Hills Connect Breakfast State of the Chamber on Thursday, June 16, at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s breakfast will be held at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ and catered by Mountain View Kitchen.
“The Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors and staff create a Chamber of Commerce which is commerce and member driven while being community minded,” reads a press release from event organizers. “The Chamber Strategic Plan focuses on enhancing programming and events in a manner that supports the vitality of Fountain Hills businesses and nonprofits while providing meaningful experiences for our residents.”
Organizers see the State of the Chamber as an opportunity to learn about what the local Chamber of Commerce has accomplished over the past year and “how they support our local businesses and nonprofits.” In addition, the Board of Directors will be introduced and new board members voted in.
“We want our residents to know the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is your Chamber, with a full Visitor’s Center, Fountain Hills-centered gift shop supporting Chamber Member wares, and programs for everyone to enjoy throughout the year,” the announcement continues. “We invite the community to join us for the Fountain Hills Connect State of the Chamber for the opportunity to engage with our community and learn more about how your Chamber strives to meet the needs in our business community.”
Registration is required for attendees at fhchamber.com/events. Sponsors of the breakfast include Jazzercise, Joyful Life Hypnotherapy, Colella Communications and Seniors Helping Seniors.