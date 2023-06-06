The community is invited to attend the State of the Chamber along with special guest speaker, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Betsy LaVoie and Chamber staff will present the annual review, introduce the new board of directors and discuss plans for the upcoming year. A presentation by Mayes will follow concerning her plans for the Attorney General’s office during her term.
The 2023 State of the Chamber will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 7:30 a.m. at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, 13407 N. La Montana Dr.
Registration to attend or sponsor the State of the Chamber can be made online at fountainhillschamber.com. The deadline to register is this Friday, June 9.
The State of the Chamber is part of FH Connect Breakfast, a series of networking events in Fountain Hills where local professionals can make connections and learn what is going on in the Fountain Hills business community and the community at large.