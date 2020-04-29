While some states across the nation are ready to throw open their doors to normal activity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, at this point Arizona Governor Doug Ducey seems to be opening the door only slightly to keep the virus at bay.
Ducey’s Executive Order calling for citizens to stay at home is set to expire on Friday, May 1. However, as of this writing Monday morning, April 27, there was no news related to the possible lifting of the orders.
Last week Ducey did issue an order that allows for hospitals to begin elective surgeries as of May 1. This applies to hospitals and out-patient surgical centers that can demonstrate adequate capacity.
Ducey is expected to make some statement later this week regarding the May 1 deadline. The state is also ramping up its testing capacity, according to Ducey.
In his statement last week the governor said there are three options available to him as of May 1. Those are to let the executive order expire; extend it in its current form; or modify it with changes or improvements that reflect the conditions in the state.
At the local level, Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said she will continue to follow the lead set by the governor, which she said is data-driven by health care guidance first.
Dickey, along with other mayors and officials, has been meeting with the governor via teleconferencing on a regular basis. Locally she said the town is already taking steps to consider how it will resume regular services.
“Our Parks Department has been very actively monitoring the situation, including other communities, to gauge the best way forward for Fountain Hills,” Dickey said in an email to The Times. “We are aware of the recommendations in Phase 1 regarding vulnerable individuals, and with our senior population I anticipate they (we) will stick closer to home when possible.
“The Chamber has been very engaged and we are partnering through this, sharing information we get from our various calls, Zoom meetings and webinars, to make sure our businesses can access the relief through federal, state and county resources.
“As for the town and our streets and other infrastructure, the hospital and Keystone projects, we are moving forward, keeping the necessary functions of Town Hall in place. The state is trying to get the best financial information to the cities and towns so we can plan our budgets with current numbers when we can.
“The Governor has made it clear that Arizona will open up in a unified way. If a region were to skip ahead, it could jeopardize the progress the state has been making. They haven’t ruled it out completely, but [reopening] will be under their orders [and] guidance, which comes from health care professionals.”
Town Manager Grady Miller agreed with Dickey’s assessment of the statewide strategy. He said he has had staff preparing to take action as new information becomes available.
“We will likely phase back some operational services and park amenities,” Miller said. “The key will be still maintaining social distancing for a number of programs the town or other groups organize in the Community Center. This may mean a significant change such as cancellation [or] postponement of the activities because it isn’t practical to maintain the social distancing for the activities or moving the activities to larger spaces so they can continue.
“The mayor will likely issue additional emergency proclamations based on the governor’s new executive orders and will outline the services and programs to resume as well as the opening of facilities and park amenities.”
Visit The Times website, fhtimes.com, for updates later this week.