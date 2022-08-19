Local attorney Douglas Schumacher has been reprimanded by the State Bar of Arizona (SBA) for actions in violation of the Arizona Rules of Professional Conduct.

According to the report filed by the SBA, Schumacher acted inappropriately while working with a local client (complainant), in late 2020. At that time, Schumacher contacted the complainant’s adult daughter (26) by text. In a charge filed with the SBA, the complainant stated Schumacher began requesting an inappropriate photo exchange with his daughter. He further claimed that interactions with Schumacher and the case outcome were not acceptable after his daughter ignored Schumacher’s advances, leaving her to “feel like she had done something wrong.”