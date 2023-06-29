Kris Mayes 2.JPG

During the State of the Chamber on Thursday, June 15, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes discussed several major challenges that Arizona faces under her watch. She covered Arizona’s drug crisis, water crisis, increase in behavioral health and consumer fraud, election threats and social media impact on the youth.

Mayes began her address by thanking those in attendance and reminding everyone that she had won the AG race by only 280 votes over her Republican opponent, Abe Hamadeh, one of the closest elections in state history.