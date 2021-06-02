The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services/Recreation Department is hosting a free picnic in the park with stargazing this Friday, June 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Four Peaks Park on the North Field.
Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a family picnic in the park. A food vendor will be onsite with meals for purchase. Stay cool and have fun on two water slides. Check out the planets and stars through telescopes supplied by the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association.
Stargazing begins at 8 p.m. Children ages 10 and under need to be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.