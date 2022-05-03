Ever look at the night sky and wonder what you were seeing? The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association is teaming up with the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills for another hike and viewing during a first quarter moon in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve on Monday, May 9.
Vicky Derksen, host of the Night Sky podcast and volunteer with the FH Dark Sky Association and International Dark Sky Discovery Center, leads the hike and will recount some myths held by ancient cultures about the sky. Participants have the opportunity to observe multiple planets, constellations and stars.
At the end of the hike the Dark Sky volunteers will be at the trailhead pointing their telescopes at the moon, planets, and possibly the edge of the Milky Way, the Andromeda Galaxy, and other deep space objects. Registration required at scfh.org/events.