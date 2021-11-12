Join Vicky Derksen for a special stargazing hike on Nov. 13 in the Fountain Hills Preserve after sunset when it’s normally closed to the public. Hike under a first quarter moon, stopping to take a naked-eye tour of the sky as Derksen points out celestial objects with a laser. The local Star Dudes will have telescope viewing ready at the end of the hike for a close-up look at Jupiter and Saturn. This hike is suitable for ages six years and up.
Allow 90 minutes for a two-mile hike on a moderate trail. Bring water, wear comfortable clothing, closed-toed shoes with treads or hiking boots, and hiking poles, if needed. Use a red flashlight or headlamp during this hike to make it easier for your eyes to adjust to better view the stars and experience hiking under the bright moon.
Trail leaders will have regular flashlights for emergencies. Pre-registration is required. Register for Course #6427. To register or obtain additional information visit scfh.org. Meet at Adero Canyon Trailhead, 14800 N. Eagle Ridge Dr.
A second stargazing hike has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10.