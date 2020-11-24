Ever hear of the Star Dudes?
It’s not a band, but it is an esteemed group of Dark Sky-ers who have set up telescopes to help guests at Adero Scottsdale enjoy the amazing dark skies of Fountain Hills.
The Star Dudes (and technically one Dudette) includes Ted Blank, Tony Pistilli, Scott Adams and Vicky Derksen. They are collaborating with Adero Scottsdale and bring high-powered telescopes to the hotel, hosting star parties and other special dark sky events for hotel and restaurant guests.
The Dudes are all board members of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association. The organization is dedicated to educating the community about the advantages of smart light (see what’s lit, not the light) and protecting the dark sky unique to Fountain Hills compared to the nearby Phoenix metro area.
The Star Dudes have been working with Adero Scottsdale for a few weeks, starting with the hotel’s soft opening in October.
“It was a lot of fun,” Derksen said. “Guests came out with us and looked at the sky from the terrace.”
Adero Scottsdale is the only Autograph Collection property in a certified International Dark Sky Community. Its motto, “where the desert meets the sky,” fits into Fountain Hills’ 2018 certification as the world’s 17th International Dark Sky Community.
Derksen said members of the Dark Sky Association began working with CopperWynd some time ago, before Adero Scottsdale expanded the resort. The Star Dudes plan to continue working at the newly-opened resort.
The Dudes have an event scheduled at Adero Scottsdale for Monday, Dec. 21, the winter solstice.
Derksen said guests not only can celebrate the winter solstice, but this year’s event is unique.
“People will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn at the same time through the telescope,” she said. “That is a rare occurrence.”
More information will be available at a later date.
Celestial objects currently visible in the evening sky include the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars, the Pleiades and other brilliant star clusters and the Andromeda galaxy.
Derksen said the Dudes agree that sharing their passion for viewing celestial objects through a telescope is one of the most rewarding aspects of the pursuit.
More information about astronomy programs at Adero Scottsdale can be found at aderoscottsdale.com. Information about Fountain Hills dark skies are at fhdarksky.com.