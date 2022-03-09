Hundreds of thousands of refugees are fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion and the majority of those are crossing along the more than 300-mile border between Ukraine and Poland.
The refugees are being greeted by surprise birthday parties for children, a man has moved his piano outdoors to the Polish border with Ukraine so those fleeing can hear the sounds of music and leave the explosions behind.
Elizabeth Matej-Horchem, a native of Poland and now a Fountain Hills resident, said she is thrilled to see that Polish citizens and military are welcoming the refugees with open arms and love.
As they come across the border they are greeted and provided with any help they need along with medical and personal needs, according to Horchem.
“Nine reception centers are being built along the border and anyone with a room available is advertising they will accept refugees,” she said.
News footage shows people standing near the border holding signs indicating how many people they can accommodate in their home.
Born in Zamosc, Poland, one of four Sister Cities to Fountain Hills, Horchem said that city, which lies about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border, donated an ambulance fully equipped with medical supplies and drove it to the border. They are also providing assistance in rebuilding a rail link between the two countries.
Horchem said she has family members living in Zamosc who work in city government. The community is providing medical assistance and hospitals are taking in and treating wounded.
Well below the government level, ordinary citizens in Poland are cooking and preparing meals and then driving them to the border.
“I am happy to see people are collecting toys to give to kids as they cross the border,” she said. “This is a great humanitarian effort.”
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced the U.S. will provide more than a billion dollars in aid, with much going to Poland for the humanitarian effort.
Horchem said she believes if citizens in neighboring countries continue to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, Vladimir Putin will think twice before trying to go anywhere else.
She said she understands that European countries and the United States must be cautious in confronting the Russian army. She does note that she has been told that U.S. fighter jets are patrolling along the border over Polish air space, being careful not to cross into the Ukrainian side.
“It is important to let (Putin) know we are watching,” Horchem said. “This was an unprovoked invasion.”
Poland and Ukraine have a similar language and people can communicate fairly easy. Ukrainians can feel there is someone there to help, Horchem said, and the refugees are being provided with identification that allows them to seek a job in Poland on a temporary basis.
This past weekend the Polish Catholic parish in Phoenix, Our Lady of Czestochowa, held its annual Polish festival. Horchem said it was wonderful to see the Ukrainian flag flying at the festival with the church collecting money and goods to support their European neighbor.
Horchem and her husband, Bogumil, have lived in Fountain Hills since 1987. He is Polish Honorary Consul emeritus and together they have worked for their native land and its citizens here in Arizona.
How to help
Fountain Hills Sister Cities has announced it is reaching out to assist through its Polish Sister City of Zamosc. The Zamosc relationship with Fountain Hills was formally established by Mayor Linda Kavanagh on June 28, 2014. Since then, several student exchanges and adult trips to Zamosc have taken place. The pandemic has stopped the student exchanges for the past two years. Zamosc is now focused on the crisis in Ukraine.
At the southeastern Polish city, Zamosc officials said about 4,000 refugees were being settled in that town. Fountain Hills Sister Cities is beginning a fundraising campaign to support nonprofits in Zamosc who are dedicated to helping the refugees arriving in the region. Sister Cities has set up a separate account for this purpose. They are hoping to count on the support of Fountain Hills residents for this humanitarian initiative between Fountain Hills and Sister City Zamosc.
People may donate by check by sending it to Sister Cities/Christine Colley 16033-109 E. Primrose Drive Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Mark “Zamosc” in the comment section. A direct deposit can be made to account number 2443012760 at MidFirst Bank in Fountain Hills. Those who prefer can donate via PayPal on the Sister Cities website, sistercitites.org.