Emergency Stage 1 - Fire Restrictions are in effect for the entirety of the Tonto National Forest.
This order will be in effect through Sept. 30 at midnight, unless rescinded.
The purpose of the order is to provide for the public’s health and safety and to protect National Forest System lands, resources and facilities during the current period of high fire danger. An emergency exists due to the high levels of continuous fine fuel loading, fire danger, indices, and extreme weather conditions.
According to the Forest Service order, these factors have created an environment in which ignitions from human-caused activities can occur at a much higher rate than normal. Further, wildfires from such ignitions have the propensity to spread extremely quickly, presenting a significant risk to the public, as well as substantial obstacles to firefighters in the implementation of wildfire suppression strategies.
The order does exempt gas stoves fueled by liquid petroleum (LPG) fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
