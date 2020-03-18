Salt River Project has announced steps to assist customers with their concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company has posted to its website (srpnet.com) information regarding its actions, as well as recommendations for customers, related to the health emergency.
“We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). We want to share the actions we're taking to help keep the community healthy while ensuring the reliable delivery of water and power,” the statement says.
“[SRP] recognize[s] the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our residential and business customers. Given the magnitude of this unprecedented event, we are suspending power shutoffs for non-payment and will waive all late payment fees. This applies to both residential and commercial customers. SRP will continually assess the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure this is the right decision for our customers and community.”
The statement also says that even though the company is temporarily halting power shutoffs for non-payment, customers will continue to accumulate charges from SRP during this time for electric service.
“We encourage customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their electric bill for any reason to notify us as quickly as possible so we can make arrangements that can help avoid a worsening financial situation.”
SRP is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate policies and procedures. The company states it is also following all guidance from the CDC, including taking steps to reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure to employees, customers and the community.
SRP states that although it is temporarily halting in-person events in an effort to lessen potential community spread of the disease, it remains committed to supporting many community causes during this time. Customers registered for these events will receive additional notice regarding any cancellations.