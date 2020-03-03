The Times received a report recently from a Fountain Hills woman saying she received a call from a person attempting to scam her posing as an SRP employee.
She reported that the caller identified himself with a name (scammers are often able to obtain information on the name of an actual company or agency employee) and said she owed about $500 and her power would be disconnected within 15 minutes if she did not pay.
When challenged that the woman’s account was not overdue, the caller told her it was for a new meter. The caller told the woman to go to a drug store and obtain a “GoBank” card. He called two more times to ask if she was on the way to obtain the cards, and offered to “walk her through the process” over the phone.
When she told him she was going to hang up and call SRP for verification, he noted that the call should have indicated an SRP caller ID. She did hang up and called SRP, who told her they would investigate.
SRP has released information saying it has received several reports recently from customers regarding scam attempts.
It is important to learn the scammer’s tactics to avoid becoming a victim, according to the utility.
The caller will pretend to represent SRP and it may even indicate SRP on the caller ID. If in doubt, hang up and call 602-236-8888.
If someone comes to the door unexpectedly claiming to be from SRP, keep the door locked and call to verify the person’s identity.
If the scammer threatens to turn off power – usually within an hour – if payment is not made, do not pay. Before power it turned off SRP will always send one or more notices by mail or email.
Scammers will ask for immediate payment with a prepaid card like MoneyPak or Vanilla, or cryptocurrency such as bitcoin. SRP will never ask for immediate payment with a prepaid card or bitcoin or in person.
SRP has someone available 24/7, including holidays, to address customer questions and concerns. If in doubt about a suspicious call, email or in-person visit, call 602-236-8888.