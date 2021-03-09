Salt River Project customers have recently alerted the utility that scammers are knocking on their doors and calling them pretending to be affiliated with or sponsored by SRP to install solar energy.
While some solar installers are members of SRP’s Preferred Solar Installer program, there are imposters pretending to be affiliated with the program. SRP does not sponsor, partner or affiliate directly with solar installers.
SRP is advising all customers interested in solar for their homes to first call SRP at 602-236-4448 or go online at srpnet.com/solar. SRP will connect customers to preferred installers. Customers will be given the names and numbers of three contractors who can help determine the best solar option for their homes.
SRP also has some tips for customers to avoid scams.
*Unless a customer schedules an appointment with SRP, employees will not ask to enter a customer’s home.
*Scammers tend to target vulnerable populations such as Spanish speakers and the elderly.
*SRP does not sell products or services door to door or collect payments in-person.
*If the person claims they need to perform repairs or upgrades, call SRP to confirm they are an employee. All employees wear SRP logo shirts, have an I.D. badge and will be driving a vehicle with an SRP logo.
*To ensure official communication, sign-up to receive SRP eBills, log-in to My Account to view bills or make payments or sign up for SRP’s free mobile app.
*SRP never asks customers to pay with Bitcoin, Zelle or pre-paid cards such as MoneyPak, Green Dot and Vanilla.
*Reminder bills are mailed when accounts become eligible for disconnection. If SRP employees call customers about a past due bill, they do not demand immediate payment over the phone and instead encourage payment via approved channels such as My Account or the SRP Power mobile app.
*When in doubt, always call SRP at 602-236-8888 (English), 602-236-1111 (Spanish) or 602-236-8833 (business).