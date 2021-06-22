Salt River Project is offering customers a way to save up to $150 on their summer energy bill. By enrolling in SRP’s Bring Your Own Thermostat (BYOT) program, customers are rewarded for using less energy when others are using more.
The BYOT program incentivizes customers for participating in brief demand response energy conservation events, where slight temperature increases on their thermostats help alleviate energy demand on SRP’s grid during high-usage periods of the day. There are no more than 15 energy conservation events a season, which runs from May 1 through October 31. Conservation events can be called due to high temperatures that drive increased energy demand on the grid or for operational challenges such as a powerline damage or scheduled maintenance.
After being accepted into the program, customers receive a $50 bill credit per device and a $25 credit per device at the end of the summer season for participating. (Up to two devices per customer will be credited).
After purchasing and installing smart thermostats, which can be purchased at a discount at srpmarketplace.com, customers can enroll in SRP’s Bring Your Own Thermostat Program by visiting srpnet.com/byot.
By participating in demand response conservation events, customers help SRP maintain grid reliability, while conserving energy and money, according to the announcement.
About 36,000 customers currently participate in SRP’s BYOT program. Since the program’s inception in 2017, customers have helped reduce demand on SRP’s grid by up to 70,000 kilowatts per conservation event, which helps SRP maintain reliability for all of its customers.
BYOT participants always have the flexibility to opt out of conservation events if necessary. To learn more, visit srpnet.com/byot, email support@srpconnectedhome.com or call 602-236-2951.