Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office (AGO), the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA), and public utilities are launching a program to combat utility gift card scams across the state.
Arizona power companies receive hundreds of calls every week from customers who have reported being targeted by scammers pressuring them to pay a bill using a prepaid gift card.
The AGO collaborated with the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA), Salt River Project (SRP), Southwest Gas, Arizona Public Service (APS), Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services to install warning signs at gift card displays within approximately some 1,200 grocery and convenience stores across Arizona. The signs are designed to prompt customers to stop and think about why they’re buying the gift card. Scammers are known to pretend to be from a utility company and threaten to shut off service unless a payment is made via prepaid gift cards.
“Scammers will use the scorching summer months as a scare tactic to demand money from consumers,” said Brnovich. “If someone calls demanding payment with a gift card, hang up immediately. I am proud to work alongside our public utilities, retailers, and Arizona Food Marketing Alliance, to expand this consumer fraud awareness program to better protect Arizonans.”
If a consumer paid a scammer with a gift card, file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. The matter also may be referred to criminal law enforcement (MCSO) for handling.
It’s important to remember a government agency or utility company will never ask for payment with a gift card, prepaid card or cryptocurrency. Scammers will frequently pretend to be employees or officials and make threats of arrest or discontinuing services/benefits.
If someone receives such a scam call, do not share gift card numbers or PINs with anyone. When in doubt, hang up and report the incident to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office at 602-542-5763 or visit azag.gov.