SRP

SRP is inviting qualifying Valley nonprofit organizations to apply for the chance to receive a solar system provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. The application period runs through Aug. 18.

“Nonprofit recipients of this program share positive feedback on how these solar systems help lower their energy bills and support their sustainability goals,” said Darrell Bearden, manager of Distributed Energy Programs at SRP. “SRP customers also love this program as they know they are helping valuable community organizations to be able to focus more resources on their missions versus their electric bills.”