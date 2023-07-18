SRP is inviting qualifying Valley nonprofit organizations to apply for the chance to receive a solar system provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. The application period runs through Aug. 18.
“Nonprofit recipients of this program share positive feedback on how these solar systems help lower their energy bills and support their sustainability goals,” said Darrell Bearden, manager of Distributed Energy Programs at SRP. “SRP customers also love this program as they know they are helping valuable community organizations to be able to focus more resources on their missions versus their electric bills.”
The Solar for Nonprofits program is funded by customers who contribute as little as $3 a month to the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. Those who contribute are giving to a cause that helps reduce local carbon emissions and help nonprofits save on energy needed to run their business operations, according to a press release.
Since 2007, the program has awarded 54 solar systems to Valley-based nonprofit organizations which SRP works to install. Collectively, the program has helped nonprofits save more than $1 million by providing renewable, emission-free energy for their buildings, which powers a substantial portion of their operations.
“Adding more renewable resources to the community and the state of Arizona is a major objective for SRP, which is committed to expanding its utility-scale solar resources to 2,025 megawatts (MW) by the year 2025,” the press release continues. “SRP also has among the largest utility-scale battery investments in the Western U.S. with over 1,100 MW of battery storage projects that will be online by 2024.”
The 2023 SRP Solar for Nonprofits recipients will be announced and notified by mid-September and will each receive a free solar energy system complete with installation and two years of free solar system maintenance from SRP.
To qualify, nonprofit applicants must be designated 501(c)(3) organizations, have a location that provides services within SRP’s electric service territory and have available parking space for the system to be installed. The program covers the full expense of the solar system including the construction of a canopy if needed. These solar-covered parking systems provide energy for business operations and shade for parked vehicles in business parking lots. Additional eligibility requirements, as well instructions on how to request and submit an application form, can be found on the SRP Solar for Nonprofits website, srpnet.com/solarnonprofit-application.
For customers interested in donating to this program to help additional nonprofits receive solar installations, they can do so through their SRP MyAccount or by call SRP at 602-236-8888. Learn more on the SRP website, srpnet.com/solar-for-nonprofits.