In the last few weeks, Salt River Project has received multiple reports of scammers targeting SRP customers and asking for payments via Zelle.
To help customers easily identify possible scams, here’s a list of actions scammers might take that SRP will not:
*SRP does not accept payments through Zelle. They accept payments online through SRP My Account or through Paymentus. If customers would like to pay in person with cash, they can visit over 500 retail locations.
*SRP will not reach out and ask customers to pay using specific methods such as Zelle. They may contact customers directly about payments but will never request that they use a particular accepted payment method.
*SRP will not ask customers to make an immediate payment. If they are at risk of power disconnection, SRP will always send customers one or more notices by mail and/or email, if they are enrolled in SRP eNotes. If SRP calls to let customers know that their power will be disconnected, they will not pressure customers into paying over the phone.
*If a customer receives a call from someone who says they are from SRP, hang up and call SRP directly at 602-236-8888 in English or 602-236-1111 in Spanish, even if the caller ID says the number is from SRP. Scammers can easily spoof any number, so even if it looks like a call is coming from SRP, it may not be.
*Remember that SRP employees are there to help and available 24/7. If a customer receives a suspicious call, email or text or has been impacted by a scam, call 602-236-8888 in English or 602-236-1111 in Spanish.