SRP

In an effort to adjust for the increasing costs of fuel and purchased power agreements to Salt River Project, the SRP Board of Directors voted to approve an annual Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Mechanism (FPPAM) increase effective November of this year, and then a subsequent adjustment for the same amount effective one year later in November 2023. To minimize the financial impacts to customers, the board voted not to collect from customers $124 million of the existing under-collected balance of fuel costs.

With this board action, effective with the November 2022 billing cycle there will be an overall 4.7% average annual increase implemented through the FPPAM. While impacts will vary based on customer price plans and seasonal usage, this will mean an average $5.58 increase in a typical residential monthly bill for the first year, and then a subsequent adjustment for the same amount effective one year later beginning in November 2023.