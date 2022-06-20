Summer is here, and swimming is top of mind for children in search of fun and a break from the heat. To create awareness and keep little ones safe around water, Child Crisis Arizona has announced the return of the Pool Fence Safety Program in conjunction with Salt River Project (SRP) and the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities (UPFC).
“SRP and UPFC launched the free pool fence program about 20 years ago, which provides funding for families that are financially unable to afford pool barriers and have young children,” said Caitlin Sageng, Family Resources manager of Child Crisis Arizona. “After a program hiatus, we are now joining the effort as the program coordinator, which aligns perfectly with our Safe Kids of Maricopa County program. We are excited for this new opportunity to serve families.”
Families living in Maricopa County can apply to be awarded a new pool fence at no cost if they meet certain eligibility criteria. The application process officially opened this week and closes on July 5.
“As the largest provider of water in the Valley for the past century, water safety is paramount at SRP. Research shows that secure pool fencing can prevent about 75 percent of water-related drownings of unsupervised children,” said SRP Community Engagement Strategist Regina Lane. “SRP is committed to improving the quality of life for the people we serve. Through our various drowning-prevention outreach programs and contributions, we hope to help parents with the education and resources they need to keep their children safe around water.”
The total sponsorship is $35,000, with $25,000 funded by SRP and the UPFC pledge to raise $10,000 to support the program.
“The installation of pool barriers continues to be a key factor in the prevention of child drownings,” said David Ramirez with United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. “There is nothing more aggressive in preventing tragedies than putting in a pool fence. Child drownings are truly a community problem. We are encouraged to have organizations like SRP and Child Crisis Arizona step up and lead this effort.”
Applications are available in both English and Spanish. Families may apply on the Child Crisis Arizona website, childcrisisaz.org/pool-fence-safety-program.