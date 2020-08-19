Salt River Project has scheduled a cable replacement project in Fountain Hills to begin work in two to three weeks.
The planned project will upgrade the electrical service system between Alamosa Avenue, Yerba Buena Way and Calle Del Oro. This project will enable SRP to continue providing safe and reliable power to the area.
Phase 1 of the construction involves crews contracted by SRP to replace old and damaged underground power lines and will require underground boring, trench and some excavation in the street, under sidewalk, in front/back and side yards to reach nearby electrical equipment.
The boring method allows work to be done with minimal disturbance to soil surfaces and will be utilized as often as possible to preserve the surface landscaping. Due to soil conditions or limited space, some areas may need to be trenched.
Access to private property may be required on a number of occasions during this project. If access to a home or business is affected during the project, crews will work with the owner to maintain accessibility to the property.
Crews will need to work on existing transformers, so they need assurance there will be sufficient clearance in front and around them. SRP requires 12 feet in front and three feet around the side/back of all electrical equipment. As a part of this upgrade, it may be necessary to install new equipment and relocate or replace existing equipment to support the system properly.
SRP is urging residents to use caution around construction areas, as the work involves large equipment and other potentially hazardous conditions.
After completion of Phase 2 of the project, it is SRP’s policy to return all property and landscaping to as close to its original condition as possible when the job is complete, with the exception of encroachments. To ensure SRP meets this responsibility, contract crews will videotape the construction area conditions prior to starting the project.
It is estimated that Phase 1 of this project will take up to four months to complete. Start dates are dependent upon weather and a number of other construction-related issues.
Phase 2 of the project will follow after Phase 1 is complete. Phase 2 consists of SRP crews installing new electrical lines and may involve installing new equipment. Residents will receive a notification letter in the mail prior to Phase 2 of the project. According to SRP, every effort is made to prevent accidental outages. If a planned power outage is required during this project, SRP will notify residents of the outage in advance.
Residents with any questions about the project should call 602-236-3590 or visit srpnet.com/installation to learn more about cable replacement projects or review the frequently asked questions.