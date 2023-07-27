Salt River Project provides power to Fountain Hills and has some tips to address potential power outages during the summer storm season.
In the desert, rain is always welcome. But sometimes strong storms and winds can cause outages. Stay ahead of the weather this summer with the following tips.
*If it can blow away, tie it down. Items such as umbrellas, patio furniture and even trampolines can be blown into power lines during a storm. Secure them to prevent outages and protect personal property.
*Stay safe. Stay inside. When a storm is brewing or the power is out, the safest place to be is inside the home. If you happen to be out and see a downed power line, don’t touch it. Stay at least 100 feet away and call 911.
*Report an outage. In the case of outages, information is quite literally power. Report an outage on SRP My Account™ or by calling (602) 236-8888. You can also get real-time outage alerts for your area right on your phone.
Find even more ways to be prepared for summer storms with SRP’s Outage Center Resources. People’s safety is one of SRP’s top priorities. They are always available to help. Call 602)-236-8888 for the SRP customer service team available 24/7, even on holidays.