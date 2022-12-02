It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for citizens and for scammers. Salt River Project is receiving multiple reports of scammers targeting SRP customers. To help customers easily identify possible scams, here’s a list of actions scammers might take that SRP will not.
*SRP does not accept payments through Zelle. They accept payments online through SRP My Account, the SRP Power app and SRP M-Power app, or through Paymentus. If you’d like to pay in person with cash, you can visit over 500 retail locations.
*SRP will not reach out and ask customers to pay using specific methods. They may contact directly about payments but will never request a customer use a particular accepted payment method.
*SRP will not ask customers to make an immediate payment. For those at risk of power disconnection, SRP will always send one or more notices by mail and, if the customer is enrolled in SRP eNotes, by email. If SRP does call to let a customer know that their power will be disconnected, they will not pressure customers into paying over the phone.
Keep the season jolly with these steps to protect against scammers:
*If a customer receives a call from someone who says they are from SRP, hang up and call SRP directly at 602-236-8888, even if caller ID says the number they are calling from is SRP’s. Scammers can spoof any number, including SRP’s, so even if it looks like a call is coming from SRP, it may not be.
*Always remember that SRP is available to help 24/7. Anyone who has received a suspicious call, email or text or has been impacted by a scam, reach out to SRP at 602-236-8888.