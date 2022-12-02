SRP

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for citizens and for scammers. Salt River Project is receiving multiple reports of scammers targeting SRP customers. To help customers easily identify possible scams, here’s a list of actions scammers might take that SRP will not.

*SRP does not accept payments through Zelle. They accept payments online through SRP My Account, the SRP Power app and SRP M-Power app, or through Paymentus. If you’d like to pay in person with cash, you can visit over 500 retail locations.