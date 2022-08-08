SRP

The Climate Registry announced recently that Salt River Project (SRP) has been awarded Climate Registered Platinum Status for the 2020 reporting year.

The Climate Registry, a nonprofit organization, is North America’s largest voluntary registry for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. SRP earned this recognition, awarded on behalf of The Climate Registry, by setting and disclosing a public GHG reduction goal as well as a public base year, in addition to publicly reporting a third-party verified GHG emissions inventory for its operations. This data will enable SRP to track its climate initiatives and GHG reductions credibly over time.