The Climate Registry announced recently that Salt River Project (SRP) has been awarded Climate Registered Platinum Status for the 2020 reporting year.
The Climate Registry, a nonprofit organization, is North America’s largest voluntary registry for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. SRP earned this recognition, awarded on behalf of The Climate Registry, by setting and disclosing a public GHG reduction goal as well as a public base year, in addition to publicly reporting a third-party verified GHG emissions inventory for its operations. This data will enable SRP to track its climate initiatives and GHG reductions credibly over time.
According to the announcement, this is the most comprehensive voluntary emissions reporting SRP has done with the Registry and SRP is the first electric utility in the U.S. to earn Platinum status for its 2020 reporting year emissions inventory.
“Achieving Climate Registered Platinum Status is important to SRP and reflects our ongoing, focused commitment to meaningfully reduce our GHG emissions and enhance public reporting transparency within our industry,” said Kelly Barr, SRP’s chief sustainability executive. “We will build on the progress we have made through continued annual reporting to The Climate Registry, while identifying opportunities to incrementally improve our submission with every cycle.”
In 2019, SRP’s publicly elected Board of Directors approved enhanced 2035 Sustainability Goals that include a commitment to reducing carbon intensity by more than 65 percent by 2035 and by 90 percent in 2050 from 2005 levels. The announcement noted public disclosure of its carbon emissions and inventory verification on an annual basis through The Climate Registry adds a layer of distinction and transparency to SRP’s efforts toward its reduction targets, and is important to SRP’s customers and other stakeholders.
“SRP is also committed to adding 2,025 MW of new utility-scale solar energy to its renewable energy portfolio by 2025 and 450 MW of battery storage by 2023, one of the largest battery storage commitments in the Western U.S.,” the announcement continues. “In addition, SRP’s sustainability goals include aggressive water reduction commitments, improvements to waste reduction and a sustainable supply chain as well as additional programs to help customers reduce energy use.”
The Climate Registry Executive Director Amy Holm said measures like these are an important consideration moving forward.
“By attaining Climate Registered status through managing and reducing emissions, organizations are able to prove they are leaders in a growing movement to address climate change,” Holm said. “We are already feeling the effects of climate change, and the solution requires all stakeholders to step up. The Climate Registry is proud to recognize organizations working hard to be part of the solution.”